Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,775,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 232,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,785. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

