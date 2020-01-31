Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.69, 2,010,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,488,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.