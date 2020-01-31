Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) PT Lowered to $35.00

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. 14,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

