Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene 3D Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene 3D Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.