Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0002

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020710 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119631 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

