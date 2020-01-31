Grange Resources (ASX:GRR) Shares Down 2.1%

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 414,061 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $271.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Grange Resources Company Profile (ASX:GRR)

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

