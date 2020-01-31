Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.36 and last traded at $84.07, 4,189,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 488% from the average session volume of 712,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 578.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

