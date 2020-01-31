Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,140. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

