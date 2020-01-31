Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 1,068,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. Graco has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $7,730,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

