Graco Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

