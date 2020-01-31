Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Decreased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 346,711 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 918,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,888,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

