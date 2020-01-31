GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ GMLPP opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70. GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

