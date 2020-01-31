Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases Shares of 1,030 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $75,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $218.28 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

