Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. Insiders sold a total of 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after buying an additional 2,747,523 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,990,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 564,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 434,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after buying an additional 147,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,891. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

