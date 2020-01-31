Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.94. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

