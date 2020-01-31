GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $117,119.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $117,119.00 and approximately $2,053.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.01932555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.04010764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00771668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00717589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,026,618 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,608 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

