Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,719,000 after buying an additional 177,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock worth $2,368,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

