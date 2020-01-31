Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.13. 969,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,274.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

