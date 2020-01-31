Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 5.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.19, approximately 1,234,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 718,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after buying an additional 3,615,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 248,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

