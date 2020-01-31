General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of General Finance stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $319.37 million, a PE ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. General Finance has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. Analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of General Finance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Finance by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

