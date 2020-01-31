General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded at TheStreet

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

GE stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 503,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 204,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 72,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

