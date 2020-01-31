General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded at TheStreet

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.
GE stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 503,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 204,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 72,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
