General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

General Electric stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

