General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
Shares of GE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,269,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 903.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
