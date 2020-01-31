General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of GE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,269,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 903.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 443,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 398,868 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

