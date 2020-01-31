General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

General Dynamics stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

