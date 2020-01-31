Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 204,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,608. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $343.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

