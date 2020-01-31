GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

GLOP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 687,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,315. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $548.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

