Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 691,328 shares of company stock valued at $65,071,703. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 514,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,615. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. Garmin has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

