Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $37,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

GRMN stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

