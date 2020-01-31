Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.40

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.40. Gamehost shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.32%.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

