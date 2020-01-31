FY2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Boosted by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,451. Graco has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

