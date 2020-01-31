FY2020 EPS Estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.08.

Get CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJPRY. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CJPRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 32,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.