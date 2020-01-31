FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Saipem SpA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

SAPMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays cut shares of Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Saipem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145. Saipem has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

About Saipem

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

