FY2019 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut by Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

