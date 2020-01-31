Fundamentun LLC Sells 74,406 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,406 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.30. 897,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,619. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.