Fundamentun LLC Purchases Shares of 5,355 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $42.15. 487,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

