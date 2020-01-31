Fundamentun LLC Purchases Shares of 1,877 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

