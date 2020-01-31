Fundamentun LLC Invests $377,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.36. 48,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

