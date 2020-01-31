Fundamentun LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 139,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.