Fundamentun LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 157,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after buying an additional 139,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,634 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

