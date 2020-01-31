Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fuling Global stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Fuling Global has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

