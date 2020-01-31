FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.73

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.73. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 7,853,825 shares trading hands.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

The company has a market cap of $381.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 611,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,029,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

