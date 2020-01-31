Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Update

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RESI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,930. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,127,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,823,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

