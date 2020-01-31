Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a market capitalization of $421.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

