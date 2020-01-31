FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 21.7% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 791.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,625. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.60). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

