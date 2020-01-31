Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA:FLCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.20. 7,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

