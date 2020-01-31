Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.80

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and traded as high as $84.00. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 200,184 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.19.

In related news, insider Alan Giles acquired 35,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £24,889.90 ($32,741.25).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

