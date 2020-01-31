Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.17 on Wednesday, hitting C$57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 922,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,978. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$46.11 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.