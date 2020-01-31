Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Short Interest Update

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

FRTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 213,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,026. The company has a market cap of $895.14 million, a PE ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

