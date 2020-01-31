Force Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.05793552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

