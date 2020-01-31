Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Up 6.2%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 517,712 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 398,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

